Legendary Mahedra Singh Dhoni pulled off a tight finish for India just like old times to silence his critics after captain Virat Kohli laid the foundation for a series-levelling six-wicket win against Australia at Adelaide on Sunday.

Dhoni, often hailed as the greatest finisher the game has ever seen, showed his fabled finishing touches in the last over of the match. He hit Jason Behrendorff for a six off the first ball, than gently took a single to wrap up the match.

With that six, the 37-year-old also reached his second successive fifty.

Once India took the winning single, fans flooded Twitter with posts in praise of Dhoni, with many claiming that the finisher is not yet finished.

Here are some reactions:

Don't worry.



CSK memes / gif factory will flood you with footages of Dhoni's stumping and his winning run. Sorry i forgot (already) SIX before that single. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Bhavani Sankar M S ® (@Bhavanisms) January 15, 2019

And it happened...

Don't worry still I m on crease...Ms dhoni last six remind me the six that hit in 2012 on mckay https://t.co/yO5pHkTx7k — Tejkaran nagar (@Tejkarannagar07) January 15, 2019

And the six is for all those who think Its time for him to give up..

Burn haters burn ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥#Dhoni #MSDhoni#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vrwABFPRHs — MéÄÂÂhâ BíÅÂÂhÅ£ (@mebi31) January 15, 2019

Finisher is back @SirJadeja #ChhodnaMat @msdhoni India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level the series 1-1. That SIX by MS Dhoni was a tight slap on the face of Dhoni Haters ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS we #love u #mahi pic.twitter.com/q12TrrH0rw — Mahesh Bhangire (@MaheshBhangire) January 15, 2019

You question him, he will answer you with his bat. #DHONI Naam yaad rakhna. Nafrat krne valo ko sone nhn dega. Stays calm and keep his kaam se kaam. What a legend @msdhoni A six in Adelaide.. Story to yaad hogi? Never write off a Champion! #AUSvIND #MSDhoni #Adelaide #TeamIndia — Abhishek Arora (@imabhiarora) January 15, 2019

Another match, another last over six by this man. Time and time again Dhoni proves his abilities as a legend, and today's match was nothing different. Inspite of being injured, Mahi rescued team India to a win and ensured they stay alive in the series. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #AUSvIND #Dhoni #Mahi pic.twitter.com/wRDRZt1Qd1 — Kaivan Gala (@KaivanGala22) January 15, 2019

India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level the series 1-1. That SIX by MS Dhoni was a tight slap on the face of Dhoni Haters ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 15, 2019

Presentation ceremony:

U still a good at finishing with Six?

Dhoni ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/2BnXqLRi8H — AKSHAY SHARMA (@akshaygoutam7) January 15, 2019

Who else noticed that it was @DineshKarthik who said @msdhoni to lift his Bat up when #MSDhoni hit that SIX when #TeamIndia needed 7 Runs in 6 Balls to Win the 2nd ODI which also brings his Half Century. @SPNSportsIndia#AUSvIND #Dhoni #INDvAUS #SPNSports #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Se4zGAErLw — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) January 15, 2019

Whether in his pomp or twilight of his career, how can Dhoni not take the match to the last over..... and finish it off with a six. What a template & style #AUSvsIND #Dhoni @msdhoni — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 15, 2019

Dhoni's spot in the squad has become unatenable after a string of poor outings and visibly diminishing returns as the finisher of the team. But other have failed to replicate what he used to do, and even at the ripe age of 37, he is being considered as one of the constants in the Kohli-led side ahead of the World Cup.