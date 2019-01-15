﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Australia Vs India: The Finisher Is Not Finished! Fans Flood Twitter With Posts In Praise Of MS Dhoni

Australia Vs India: The Finisher Is Not Finished! Fans Flood Twitter With Posts In Praise Of MS Dhoni

Once India took the winning single, fans flooded Twitter with posts in praise of Dhoni, with many claiming that the finisher is not yet finished.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2019
Australia Vs India: The Finisher Is Not Finished! Fans Flood Twitter With Posts In Praise Of MS Dhoni
Composite: Twitter Photos (@ICC)
Australia Vs India: The Finisher Is Not Finished! Fans Flood Twitter With Posts In Praise Of MS Dhoni
outlookindia.com
2019-01-15T18:14:31+0530
Also Read

Legendary Mahedra Singh Dhoni pulled off a tight finish for India just like old times to silence his critics after captain Virat Kohli laid the foundation for a series-levelling six-wicket win against Australia at Adelaide on Sunday.

Dhoni, often hailed as the greatest finisher the game has ever seen, showed his fabled finishing touches in the last over of the match. He hit Jason Behrendorff for a six off the first ball, than gently took a single to wrap up the match.

With that six, the 37-year-old also reached his second successive fifty.

Once India took the winning single, fans flooded Twitter with posts in praise of Dhoni, with many claiming that the finisher is not yet finished.

Here are some reactions:

And it happened...

Dhoni's spot in the squad has become unatenable after a string of poor outings and visibly diminishing returns as the finisher of the team. But other have failed to replicate what he used to do, and even at the ripe age of 37, he is being considered as one of the constants in the Kohli-led side ahead of the World Cup.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Adelaide, Australia Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : New Suzuki GSX-R1000 Details Leaked
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters