Ashes 2019: England Opener Jason Roy Passes Concussion Test, Set To Play In Headingley Match

﻿
Jason Roy was struck by a throw-down from ex-England international Marcus Trescothick, working with the team in a temporary coaching capacity, during practice on Tuesday ahead of third Ashes Test

21 August 2019
Jason Roy passed a concussion test but will be assessed again on Thursday ahead of the start of the third Ashes match.
AP Photo
2019-08-21T18:11:51+0530

England batsman Jason Roy has passed a concussion test after being hit in the nets ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley. (Cricket News)

The 29-year-old opener was struck by a throw-down from ex-England international Marcus Trescothick, working with the team in a temporary coaching capacity, during practice on Tuesday.

World Cup winner Roy was assessed after taking the blow and was able to continue batting.

Also Read: Smith Ruled Out Of Third Ashes Test With Concussion

But he also required a follow-up check on the eve of the match on Wednesday to determine any delayed symptoms.

The Surrey right-hander will be assessed again before the third Test starts on Thursday.

Also Read: Paine Plays Down Archer Fear Factor, Backs Warner

Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has already been ruled out of the match with concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the drawn second Test at Lord's.

Ashes holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.

(AFP)

