Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says "a lot needed to be changed" at Manchester United after Jose Mourinho left the club as he hit back at previous comments made by his predecessor. (More Football News)

Mourinho was sacked by United in December 2018 and replaced by Solskjaer, who impressed during a caretaker stint and landed the job on a permanent basis three months later.

The Portuguese, now at Spurs, claimed in September while working as a TV pundit that United were worse off than when he left the club.

Boosted by the January arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, United have hit form by stringing together an 11-match unbeaten run, including eight victories.

Solskjaer was reminded of Mourinho's remarks ahead of Sunday's planned clash with Tottenham, which has now been called off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

10 - No team has had more different goalscorers in the Europa League this season than @ManUtd (excluding own goals), with 18-year-old Mason Greenwood the Red Devils' highest scorer in the competition this term with four. Spread. pic.twitter.com/nxhi6jsyc1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2020

"I felt a lot needed to be changed," he said, quoted by several British newspapers. "We've signed four players and lost quite a few and promoted from within, lots of youngsters.

"I don't know how dramatic those changes have been. I don't think it feels dramatic for the squad and the ones that were here.

"We needed certain pieces in the puzzle and they've worked. It's not just about tactics, it's about the players. I've got great staff. I've got a philosophy I think is worthy of this club."

United are fifth in the Premier League, into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and on the brink of reaching the last eight of the Europa League.

"I'm a red and I think I know what this club needs. I believe we're going places," Solskjaer said. "I believe that we're on the track that Man Utd need to be on.

Winning in red at home

Winning in black away



Back-to-back 5-0 wins in the #UEL for #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IgOb09YApC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2020

"There are different cultures at different clubs and different ways of doing things, and I believe in the way we do things at Man United now.

"I don't necessarily believe in everything we've done before, but at the moment I believe in what we're doing.

"I think I'm the right man but I'm not going to sit here and talk about that. The proof is in the pudding at the end of the day."

United's form has been in stark contrast to that of Mourinho's Tottenham, who have lost five and drawn one of their last six matches.

Mourinho has complained about injuries to key men, but Solskjaer has taken a swipe at the man he succeeded at United.

Reminded that he has been without Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, Solskjaer said: "Yeah, but I don't talk about those two, do I?

"I want to focus on the ones who are fit and the ones I have got. There's a chance for new players to challenge for a place in the team.

"It's part and parcel of this game that you do have injuries. We've managed well without some of our top players this season."