30 August 2017 Last Updated at 6:10 pm National

Soon Will Decide Next Step To Oust Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Says Dhinakaran

Days after his 19 loyalist MLAs petitioned governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to oust Palaniswami, he said, "We will select a good person, somebody who does not harbour thoughts of betrayal."
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said a decision would soon be taken on the next course of action to ease out chief minister K Palaniswami from his post.

Asserting that those who "betrayed" the party would not be spared, Dhinakaran, commanding the support of 21 of the 134 ruling party MLAs, said he would consult legislators in a day or two and decide the next course of action.

Days after his 19 loyalist MLAs petitioned governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to oust Palaniswami, he said, "We will select a good person, somebody who does not harbour thoughts of betrayal."

Stating that his faction was confident that Rao would take a good decision on the representation by MLAs seeking the chief minister's ouster, he quoted a proverb which meant that those with patience will eventually win.

Speaking to reporters, he flayed Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam for "betrayal," "hankering after posts" and being "self-centred".

He categorically said that the feud in the party would end only if the duo are removed from their respective posts.

Claiming that only 77 legislators had taken part in a recent party meet chaired by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, he said the government no more commanded majority.

The meet had adopted resolutions against the Dhinakaran and the ruling faction had claimed that an overwhelming majority of MLAs had attended it.

Harping on his "sleeper cell MLAs," refrain, Dhinakaran said it was not uttered for the sake of the media and reiterated that more MLAs would declare support to him 'one by one.'

On the ruling faction convening the general council and executive committee meetings on September 12, he said only Party General Secretary V K Sasikala had the authority to do so and in her absence, himself.

"If they convene the meet, it is not valid and you will realise it."

Earlier, several party functionaries appointed by him, including former Minister Parithi Ilam Vazhuthi who was named Organising Secretary called on Dhinakaran at his Adyar residence.

(PTI)

