July 25, 2021
Nick Of Time: Cop Saves Girl From Jumping To Death At Metro Station, Watch Viral Video

The girl, during the interrogation, told police that she wanted to end her life due to work-related stress.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:08 pm
The officers on duty at a metro station in Faridabad on Saturday rescued a girl who was trying to jump from the station building. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

According to reports, the girl, during the interrogation, told police that she wanted to end her life due to work-related stress.

The incident happened at the Sector 28 metro station in Faridabad. In the video, the girl is seen sitting on the sidewall of the building and trying to jump. In the video, the CISF and other officials are seen pleading to her to return. However, the girl ignores them.

Suddenly, a police constable comes on the sidewall and approaches her swiftly. The girl doesn’t realise his presence. In the meantime, the constable overpowers her. The constable with the help of others standing there then pulls her to safety.

