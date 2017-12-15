SC Refuses To Stay Punjab & Haryana High Court's Order Banning Bursting Of Crackers In The Two States

The Supreme Court has refused to stay Punjab and Haryana High court's order banning bursting of crackers in the two states.

The apex court has fixed January 5 as the date for next hearing of the appeal against the order.

Earlier in October, concerned over the pollution from fireworks, the Punjab and Haryana HC had issued notices to the two states and the Union territory of Chandigarh asking them to furnish details of licences issued for sale of crackers.

Advertisement opens in new window

The court had restricted bursting of crackers on the occasion of Diwali this year between 6.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

The development had come days after the Supreme Court banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1.

A high court bench of justices A K Mittal and Amit Rawal had sought the response of the authorities while taking note of the issue of pollution caused by firecrackers.

(With PTI inputs)