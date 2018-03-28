The Website
28 March 2018 National

SC Suspends HC Order Asking EC To Allot Symbol To AIADMK Faction

The apex court also asked the Delhi HC to set up a two-judge bench to decide claims of two rival factions over AIADMK and its 'two leaves' symbol by April end.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
The Supreme Court today kept in abeyance a Delhi High Court order asking the Election Commission to consider allotting the 'pressure cooker' poll symbol to the AIADMK faction led by T T V Dhinakaran.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar also asked the acting chief justice of Delhi High Court to set up a two-judge bench to decide the main dispute between the two AIADMK factions, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswamy and Dhinakaran, over their rival claims on the party and its 'two leaves' symbol by April end.

The Delhi High Court had on March 9 directed the poll panel to allot a common symbol, preferably that of 'pressure cooker', and a name to the AIADMK (Amma) faction led by Dhinakaran.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against TTV Dinakaran.

With the death of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, a political turmoil erupted in the state. Following this, Dinakaran lost the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party name and the 'two leaves' symbol to the Palaniswami- Panneerselvam faction.

Dinakaran was also arrested for alleged bribery and then evicted from the party by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to patch-up with O. Panneerselvam, following a rift in the party that started after Jayalalithaa's death.

Former AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's longtime companion, and Dinakaran were last year expelled following the imprisonment of Sasikala in a corruption case.

The sidelined AIADMK leader, Dinakaran, who recently won the by-election in Chennai's RK Nagar constituency -- the seat represented by iconic leader Jayalalithaa -- had also launched his party 'Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam' in Madurai on March 15. 

(Agencies' inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau

