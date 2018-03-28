SC Suspends HC Order Asking EC To Allot Symbol To AIADMK Faction

The Supreme Court today kept in abeyance a Delhi High Court order asking the Election Commission to consider allotting the 'pressure cooker' poll symbol to the AIADMK faction led by T T V Dhinakaran.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar also asked the acting chief justice of Delhi High Court to set up a two-judge bench to decide the main dispute between the two AIADMK factions, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswamy and Dhinakaran, over their rival claims on the party and its 'two leaves' symbol by April end.

The Delhi High Court had on March 9 directed the poll panel to allot a common symbol, preferably that of 'pressure cooker', and a name to the AIADMK (Amma) faction led by Dhinakaran.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against TTV Dinakaran.

With the death of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, a political turmoil erupted in the state. Following this, Dinakaran lost the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party name and the 'two leaves' symbol to the Palaniswami- Panneerselvam faction.

Dinakaran was also arrested for alleged bribery and then evicted from the party by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to patch-up with O. Panneerselvam, following a rift in the party that started after Jayalalithaa's death.

Former AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's longtime companion, and Dinakaran were last year expelled following the imprisonment of Sasikala in a corruption case.

The sidelined AIADMK leader, Dinakaran, who recently won the by-election in Chennai's RK Nagar constituency -- the seat represented by iconic leader Jayalalithaa -- had also launched his party 'Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam' in Madurai on March 15.

(Agencies' inputs)