﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  RJD Depicts Tejashwi As 'Ram', Bihar CM Nitish Kumar As 'Ravan'

RJD Depicts Tejashwi As 'Ram', Bihar CM Nitish Kumar As 'Ravan'

The huge poster surfaced on the busy Birchand Patel Marg, nearly 50 metres from Janata Dal-United (JD-U) state headquarters.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2018
RJD Depicts Tejashwi As 'Ram', Bihar CM Nitish Kumar As 'Ravan'
File Photo
RJD Depicts Tejashwi As 'Ram', Bihar CM Nitish Kumar As 'Ravan'
outlookindia.com
2018-10-17T17:09:49+0530
Related Stories

Amid the ongoing festive season, a poster depicting Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav as "Ram" and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "Ravan" was posted in front of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) state headquarters here early on Wednesday.

The huge poster surfaced on the busy Birchand Patel Marg, nearly 50 metres from Janata Dal-United (JD-U) state headquarters.

According to RJD leaders, the poster is the brain child of party leader Anand Yadav.

Congress leaders have expressed strong reservation over the poster. "It is not proper to depict Nitish Kumar, who is not only an RJD leader but the Chief Minister, as Ravan," Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha said.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Patna RJD JD(U) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Union Minister M J Akbar Resigns Over #MeToo Allegations, Says Will Challenge 'False Accusations'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters