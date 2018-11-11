Retired Navy Man Held For Duping Aspirants

﻿
Earlier this week, the Hyderabad Task Force had arrested a travel agent for duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in Israel, Ecuador, and other countries.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 November 2018
The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a retired Captain for allegedly duping people  of Rs 36 lakh on the pretext of giving them jobs in Indian Navy.

Trinetra, a retired Navy Captain who runs Saraswati Academy in Vishakhapatnam, had promised people a sure shot job in Indian Navy in Mumbai.

The scam came to light after six students enrolled in Trinetra's academy approached the police and filed a complaint against him.

According to the complaint received, Trinetra took Rs 6 lakh each from the students and also issued them fake appointment letters of job in the Navy.

Trinetra has been arrested by the crime branch for cheating and forging official documents.

Earlier this week, the Hyderabad Task Force had arrested a travel agent for duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in Israel, Ecuador, and other countries.

The officials also recovered three passports, three Aadhaar cards and two pan cards under different names belonging to the accused, identified as Vosa Gangadhar.

(ANI)

