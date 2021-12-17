Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Rakesh Tikait Says Bigger Issue Of MSP Persists, Questions Govt's Intention

“The bigger issue of MSP persists in the country. It will be a great relief if the MSP is granted.”

Rakesh Tikait Says Bigger Issue Of MSP Persists, Questions Govt's Intention
Rakesh Singh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. | PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Trending

Rakesh Tikait Says Bigger Issue Of MSP Persists, Questions Govt's Intention
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T22:30:32+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:30 pm

The bigger issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops is pending, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, as he questioned the intention and policies of the central government.

The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) continued his attack on the Centre as he returned home after 383 days of protest at Ghazipur on Delhi's border. The three contentious farm laws were repealed amid continued protests by farmers at Delhi's borders and in some other parts of the country.

The BKU is a part of the farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha which spearheaded the protests that had started at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in November 2020 and culminated last week.

Related Stories

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Addressing a crowd post-midnight at Soram village, the headquarters of the sarv-khap, in Muzaffarnagar, Tikait said, “The bigger issue of MSP persists in the country. It will be a great relief if the MSP is granted.”

“There is no problem with the crops or farms. You (farmers) toil hard in farms to produce crops, there is no shortcoming on your part. If there is any shortcoming, that is on the part of the governments. The farmers and youth of the country have understood it now,” he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

“Gadbad agar hai to Dilli ki kalam hai (If there is a problem, it is with the policymakers in Delhi). There farmers are doing their part well,” the BKU leader said. Tikait, who returned to Muzaffarnagar late on Wednesday after 383 days, called on the youth to be “prepared for war” as the fight for “zameen and zameer” will continue. 

Separately, the BKU leader took to social media to announce support to the two-day nationwide strike by banking professionals over privatisation of banks. “I fully support the two-day strike by bankers. I also appeal to the countrymen to join this fight against the privatisation of banks,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The BKU said it would be holding its monthly panchayat in Sisauli, the home village of the Tikait family and the union's headquarters, on Friday to discuss the post-protest issues in the presence of its president Naresh Tikait.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Noida Minimum Support Price (MSP) Agriculture: Farmers Farm Laws Farm Laws Withdrawal Farmers protest Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP.

Ashes, 2nd Test: Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats

Ashes, 2nd Test: Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Marnus Labuschagne became the first batter to score three hundreds in day/night Tests. Check Day 2 stats of Adelaide Test.

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Ashutosh Sharma / There is a rising chorus against Mishra with multiple voices demanding his resignation in view of the Lakimpur Kheri incident.

Advertisement