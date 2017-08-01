The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:55 am National

Pulwama Encounter: Stone Pelting On Security Forces Begins After LeT's Commander Abu Dujana Reportedly Killed

According to the sources, the stone pelting has started after various news channels reported that Abu Dujana, LeT's top commander in Jammu and Kashmir, has been killed in the encounter.
Outlook Web Bureau
Pulwama Encounter: Stone Pelting On Security Forces Begins After LeT's Commander Abu Dujana Reportedly Killed
PTI file photo
Pulwama Encounter: Stone Pelting On Security Forces Begins After LeT's Commander Abu Dujana Reportedly Killed
outlookindia.com
2017-08-01T10:58:43+0530

The encounter between security forces and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists has ended at Hakripora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, but heavy stone pelting by locals on security forces has started.

According to the sources, the stone pelting has started after various news channels reported that Abu Dujana, LeT's top commander in Jammu and Kashmir, has been killed in the encounter.

However, no official confirmation has been received in this regard.

Advertisement opens in new window

When asked about the killing of Dujana, S P Vaid, director general of police (DGP), Jammu & Kashmir, told ANI that "we are yet to recover the dead bodies, will tell you their identities after that".

Earlier on Tuesday morning at 4:30 a.m., a joint cordon and search operations (CASO) was launched by 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) in Hakripora village on a specific input about the presence of LeT terrorist in one of the houses.

The encounter started after the militants opened fired on security forces.

In the recent past, terrorists have become more active in Pulwama district.

On July 30, internet services were snapped in Pulwama after two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in Tahab area.

The troops of 55 RR, 183 Battalion, 182 Battalion, (CRPF) and SOG Latipura had neutralized the two terrorists in Pulwama.

The bodies of the terrorists, Tausif and Irfan were also recovered by the security forces, including weapons.

Kashmir is embroiled in utter chaos and violence since last year after Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was gunned down by security forces.

(ANI)

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorism Encounters National Reportage
Next Story : China Loves Peace But Also Has The Confidence To Defeat 'All Invasions': President Xi Jinping
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters