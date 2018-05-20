The Website
20 May 2018 Last Updated at 10:35 am International

Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Note For Friend Meghan Markle

Priyanka took to Instagram on Saturday night to share few photographs of the couple.
Outlook Web Bureau
Photo credit: Twitter
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who was among the guests invited at the Royal wedding, penned a heartfelt note for her friend Meghan Markle and said it was an emotional moment for her to see the couple exchange their wedding vows at the Windsor Castle.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Saturday night to share few photographs of the couple.

She wrote: "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still. That happened today. You my friend were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope."

 

Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! ð I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.. ð

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 19, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

"Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good. Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always," she said.

Priyanka sported a lilac Vivienne Westwood dress suit and fascinator at the wedding.

She was among the high-profile guests which included Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt, Carey Mulligan.

Tennis star Serena Williams and rugby star Jonny Wilkinson were also present.

(ANI)

