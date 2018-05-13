The Website
13 May 2018

Poster Depicts Lalu's Son As 'Shiva, Daughter-In-Law As 'Parvati'

Outlook Web Bureau
Poster Depicts Lalu's Son As 'Shiva, Daughter-In-Law As 'Parvati'
Image: Facebook
Poster Depicts Lalu's Son As 'Shiva, Daughter-In-Law As 'Parvati'
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap is set to tie the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Rai on Saturday, a poster of the couple, portrayed as God and Goddess, has emerged in Patna.

The poster, which has been put up outside the residence of Lalu, depicts to-be groom Tej Pratap as Lord Shiva and to-be bride Aishwarya as Goddess Parvati.

On April 18, Tej Pratap got engaged to Aishwarya at a posh hotel in Patna. Mehndi ceremony was held on May 9.

Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail sentence after being convicted in multiple fodder scam cases, is on three-day parole to attend his elder son's marriage.

The high-profile marriage of Lalu's son has already garnered media's attention.

ANI

Lalu Prasad Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Marriage

