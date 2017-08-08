Police Probe Molestation Of Tribal Girls At <em>Rakshabandhan</em> Event

The Chhattisgarh Police have begun probe into the alleged molestation of tribal girls by CRPF personnel in Dantewada, Bastar.

The Times of India reported that the Dantewada police “are about to conduct an identification parade of the two accused”. Additional superintendent Abhishek Pallav told the newspaper that an investigation into the matter has begun after an FIR was filed under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and other sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident reportedly occurred on July 31 at a Rakhshabandhan event organised by a local TV channel on July 31 which was telecast on Monday. Two men in uniform reportedly followed the girls to the bathroom and on the pretext of frisking, molested them.

The matter came to light after the following Facebook post by activist Himanshu Kumar.





Activist groups have reportedly alleged that the police have been slow in taking action in the matter, even after the warden of the hostel where the girls stay had reported the matter on August 1. The FIR was lodged on August 6 when the matter became public.

In January, the NHRC sent a notice to the state government saying the police raped and assaulted 16 women.

"The NHRC has found 16 women, prima facie, victims of rape, sexual and physical assault by the state police personnel in Chhattisgarh," it said.

The NHRC observed that prima-facie, human rights of the victims have been "grossly violated" by the security personnel for which Chattisgarh government is "vicariously liable".

It also found that the grave allegations of "physical as well as rape/sexual assault committed by security personnel of government of Chhattisgarh, made in the FIRs, were reiterated before the NHRC Team, which conducted spot investigation before the magistrate."

The Commission said that after careful consideration of the material on record, it found that there are in "total 34 victims mentioned in police complaints."

"Almost all the victims in these incidents, covered under the three FIRs, are tribals. However, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has not been invoked in any of the cases. As a result of this, the due monetary relief under the SC/ST (PoA) Act has not been paid to the victims," it added.

"It was reported that women from five villages Pegdapalli, Chinnagelur, Peddagelur, Gundam and Burgicheru had alleged that state police personnel had sexually harassed and assaulted more than 40 of them and gangraped at least two in Bijapur district," it added.

The news report depicted other "brutalities" of the security forces also.

Considering the gravity of the allegations and brutality of sexual violence upon hapless women, the matter was considered by the full bench of the Commission on February 22 last year.

With Agency Inputs