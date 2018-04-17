PM Modi Arrives In Sweden In First Bilateral Visit By Indian Premier In 30 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived here in the capital of Sweden, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport.
Modi is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
"Scripting history! PM @narendramodi arrives in Stockholm on a first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 30 years to a warm and personal welcome by @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven at the airport and to participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Modi and Lofven also travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel, he said.
Earlier, ahead of his visit, Modi said in New Delhi he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy.
"India and Sweden share warm and friendly ties. Our partnership is based on democratic values and commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based global order. Sweden is a valuable partner in our development initiatives," Modi had said in a departure statement last night.
The two prime ministers will hold bilateral talks on Tuesday.
Modi said he and Lofven would also interact with top business leaders of both countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities.
The prime minister said he would also call on King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf.
India and Sweden will also jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm tomorrow. The summit will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.
From Sweden, Modi will later tomorrow travel to the UK where he will also attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.
(PTI)
While on 9 March , 2018 , US President Trump has accepted offer to meet Kim Jong Un to find a solution to key issues which could keep war away , Sweden offered few days earlier to assist Trump in the talks as Sweden has diplomatic relations with North Korea for several years past. This is obviously an opportunity also for Sweden to oblige US and come closer for partnership in economy or any other relationship which could be strategic as well. It may be apt to bring in here the news report which says that Sweden has so far no formal partnership dealings in any way with the US. So the development could be perceived as an opportunity for Sweden to play a highly impressive role in bringing about peace while coming closer to the US. Now , news reports say that North Korea Foreign Minister was in Sweden on 15 March 2018 amid planning for Trump-Kim meeting . Obviously that is an opportunity for Sweden. Some days later in April 2018 , India’s PM Narendar Modi is visiting Sweden for partnership or trade. In the context of these developments in relation to Sweden , it may be appropriate to know this Vedic astrology writer’s related prediction for Sweden made in October , 2017 through brief prediction titled as : “ 2018 - an opportune year for Sweden when economy could be better fed by arts , films , entertainment and PARTNERSHIP”. In substance , the year 2018 was predicted to be providing opportunity for Sweden of partnership which may bring , sooner or later, chances of boosting up economy. The prediction was emailed by this writer to a large number of newspapers of Sweden and elsewhere last year in October , 2017.
Post a Comment