PIL To Impound Cows On Roads And Punish Owners Moved In Delhi High Court

A PIL was today moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and the authorities concerned to impound cows that are seen feeding on garbage on roads across the country.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar took note of the matter raised in the petition and issued notice to the Centre and the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The bench listed the matter for September 18 and directed the authorities, including municipal corporations of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council, to file their counter affidavits with regard to the issues raised in the public interest litigation (PIL).

Advocate S N Bhardwaj also approached the court seeking action against the owners of the cows as per the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by directing the municipal authorities across the country.

"A large number of cows are found eating garbage not only on Delhi roads but across the country. Animal Welfare Board of India being the statutory authority and legally bound to perform its duty in accordance with Central Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, failed to discharge its duty," the PIL alleged.

It sought direction to the Board to take serious action in the matter and to appoint a high powered comission headed by a former Chief Justice of India and other members to suggest ways for protection of cows.

It urged the court to direct the authorities to allocate land for cowsheds.

The plea suggested establishment of sufficient number of vetanary hospitals with qualified doctors for the treatment of cows. (PTI)