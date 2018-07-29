The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 July 2018 Last Updated at 9:35 pm National

#PhirDilDoModiKo Trending: Here's How Tajinder Bagga Is Being Trolled On Twitter

Delhi BJP spokesperson was trolled for sharing an email ID -- 'Phirdildomodiko@gmail.com. '– asking people for suggestions for the BJP’s 2019 campaign.
Outlook Web Bureau
#PhirDilDoModiKo Trending: Here's How Tajinder Bagga Is Being Trolled On Twitter
#PhirDilDoModiKo Trending: Here's How Tajinder Bagga Is Being Trolled On Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-07-29T21:35:33+0530

After deactivating his Twitter account on Saturday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga returned to the social media platform on Sunday, but not before he was trolled for sharing an email ID -- 'Phirdildomodiko@gmail.com. '– asking people for suggestions for the BJP’s 2019 campaign.

Soon after Bagga shared the email id on Twitter, one user @ladywithflaws interpreted it as “dildo”, and in no time, others started trolling Bagga with  #PhirDildoModiKo.

Advertisement opens in new window

Here's how people reacted:

So much so that the hashtag had started trending on Twitter. Embarrassed by the volley of tweets throwing at him, Bagga soon deleted the tweet and replaced the same message with a new email address. “Friends, like 2013-14 Modi-Fying India campaign We are planning to Launch Campaign for 2019 LS Election. Pls send your valuable suggestions to my email volunteerformodi@gmail.com,” His new tweet read.

After returning to Twitter on Sunday, he lashed out at trolls and critics.

“I deactivated Twitter,whatsapp to take a break for 1-2 days but i got a message frm friends, Leftists/Libtards are celebrating & saying Papa ka account bnd ho gya. Islie aana pda, bcho ke lie kya kya krna pdta hai Maa-Baap ko,” Bagga tweeted.    

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Twitter National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : J&K: Separatist Leadership Calls For 2-Day Strike Against "Challenge" To Article 35A
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters