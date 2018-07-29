PhirDilDoModiKo Trending: Here's How Tajinder Bagga Is Being Trolled On Twitter

After deactivating his Twitter account on Saturday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga returned to the social media platform on Sunday, but not before he was trolled for sharing an email ID -- 'Phirdildomodiko@gmail.com. '– asking people for suggestions for the BJP’s 2019 campaign.

Soon after Bagga shared the email id on Twitter, one user @ladywithflaws interpreted it as “dildo”, and in no time, others started trolling Bagga with #PhirDildoModiKo.

Advertisement opens in new window

Here's how people reacted:

Okay @TajinderBagga ji!



We have just sent our suggestions regarding the dimensions & shades of Dildo for Modiji. If that's ok, we can make it commercially & distribute via Patanjali outlets!



Alll the best for #PhirDILDOModiKo campaign 2019ðÂÂÂÂ©

(nice slogan by the way) pic.twitter.com/A56UJ0mt1M — Sanjeevani (@SanjeevaniPage) July 28, 2018

Okay @TajinderBagga ji!



We have just sent our suggestions regarding the dimensions & shades of Dildo for Modiji. If that's ok, we can make it commercially & distribute via Patanjali outlets!



Alll the best for #PhirDILDOModiKo campaign 2019ðÂÂÂÂ©

(nice slogan by the way) pic.twitter.com/A56UJ0mt1M Advertisement opens in new window — Sanjeevani (@SanjeevaniPage) July 28, 2018

56" ? How silly of me to have thought they were talking about chest size? Another one among multiple #ModiLies #phirdildomodiko pic.twitter.com/LRY9bC9tmW — Suby (@Subytweets) July 28, 2018

Thank you @TajinderBagga ji for giving preference to ‘SwayamSevikas’ in #2019elections campaign with #PhirDildoModiKo. pic.twitter.com/XwnAqt6zq9 Advertisement opens in new window — Muhfat Ladki ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@kjshikhar) July 28, 2018

#PhirDILDOModiKo ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



.@TajinderBagga i know in your ideology thr is no space for respect ... its all about RSSpect but such demeaning language for my PM is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/aNPjcXhZXX Advertisement opens in new window — Shashwat (@shashwatsaran) July 28, 2018

Wait a min ðÂÂÂÂ³#phirDILDOmodiko has a story here. pic.twitter.com/AqtgvzGG0a — Muhfat Ladki ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@kjshikhar) July 28, 2018

What started as a joke is being now used as hashtag.



This #phirdildomodiko hashtag is insulting and not appropriate. I request everyone to not use this hashtag and tell others to refrain from using it too.



Thank you. #phirdildomodiko https://t.co/jTfze42sKi — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 28, 2018

Bring Modi back in 2019.



Please use the hashtag #PhirDILDOModiKo to show your love. pic.twitter.com/8cSSkMZeCc Advertisement opens in new window — Naga (@joBeeGeorgeous) July 28, 2018

Why you need Trollers, when you have these types of Followers...#PhirDILDOModiKo pic.twitter.com/LjXohAHgBL — Gareeb_Ambaani ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@BerozgaarMasiha) July 29, 2018

Are you bored on Saturday evening ?



Read tweets on #PhirDILDOModiKo they are hilarious — Kamran Shahid (@iKamranShahid) July 28, 2018

After @BJP4India Delhi spokesperson's appeal to give #DILDOmodiko gets viral... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#phirdildomodiko was a stupid hashtag ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ by @TajinderBagga dnt trend it ðÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/5ChI1dT1nM Advertisement opens in new window — Poly Sarkar (@polysmind) July 29, 2018

So much so that the hashtag had started trending on Twitter. Embarrassed by the volley of tweets throwing at him, Bagga soon deleted the tweet and replaced the same message with a new email address. “Friends, like 2013-14 Modi-Fying India campaign We are planning to Launch Campaign for 2019 LS Election. Pls send your valuable suggestions to my email volunteerformodi@gmail.com,” His new tweet read.

I have never seen an email id change this quickly ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂ­ pic.twitter.com/H35WFhUl6S — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 27, 2018

After returning to Twitter on Sunday, he lashed out at trolls and critics.

I deactivated Twitter,whatsapp to take a break for 1-2 days but i got a message frm friends, Leftists/Libtards are celebrating & saying Papa ka account bnd ho gya. Islie aana pda, bcho ke lie kya kya krna pdta hai Maa-Baap ko ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 29, 2018

“I deactivated Twitter,whatsapp to take a break for 1-2 days but i got a message frm friends, Leftists/Libtards are celebrating & saying Papa ka account bnd ho gya. Islie aana pda, bcho ke lie kya kya krna pdta hai Maa-Baap ko,” Bagga tweeted.