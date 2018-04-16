PDP Hails Army Chiefs’ Statements On Kashmir; Want Indo-Pak To Open Dialogue Channels, Take Reconciliatory Measures

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday hailed the statement made by the Army chiefs of India and Pakistan over Kashmir, terming the development a ray of hope for the end of the insurmountable predicament of entire South Asia including Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP General Secretary Mansoor Hussain said the violence in its all forms is condemnable and need of the hour is to take positive steps towards reconciliation and for the sustainable peace and everlasting tranquility in entire South Asia including Jammu and Kashmir. “The undeniable fact is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are bearing the brunt of the hostility between India and Pakistan since decades. The only way forward, as being pitched by the PDP since inception is opening up the channels of dialogue to safeguard precious lives and the plethora of resources of both the countries,” Mansoor said.

He said the statement of General Bipin Rawat is most realistic approach in resolution of the pending issues is the result-oriented dialogue and sustainable efforts to catapult dream of peaceful Jammu and Kashmir into reality. “The basic foundation of the PDP was laid upon the principle of restoration of peace and end of enmity between both India and Pakistan. The party founder spent his entire life amid perpetual efforts to stop the guns of both the sides from roaring. Time is vindicating the earnest and consistent stand of the PDP towards everlasting, peaceful and honorable solution of the Kashmir conflict,” he added.

He said the leadership of both India and Pakistan need to listen to what their army chiefs have realized and extraordinary political sagacity and astuteness has to be displayed to finally actualize the dream of peaceful Jammu and Kashmir. “Those at the helm must check the power tussles, ego clashes, and internecine conflicts, which have repeatedly debilitated the dialogue and reconciliation process. Irrespective of the party lines, the political groups need to rise above and play a constructive role in unison so that state’s present generation is saved from mayhem and bloodshed,” Mansoor said.

Mansoor said at the time when even the army chiefs of both the countries have realized how futile the use of force is, when it comes to resolution of the issues, both the countries should take immediate measures for the de-escalation of violence, opening of more routes, initiate talks with the stakeholders and ensure successful people to people contact on both the sides of the border and LOC. . “The leadership of both the countries must realize how long shall they now allow the state of Jammu and Kashmir to become the hub of violence, chaos and uncertainty and how long it would take their hearts to melt over the killings of the people of the state,” said the PDP General Secretary.