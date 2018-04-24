The Website
24 April 2018 National Arts & Entertainment

Parliament Is Not Immune To Casting Couch,Says Congress Leader Renuka Chowdhary

Earlier in the day, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan defended the practice of casting couch in the film industry.
Responding to Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan's remark on the casting couch, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary on Tuesday said that even Parliament is not immune to it.

Talking to ANI, Chowdhary urged that India should stand up and said #MeToo.

"It is not just in the film industry. It happens everywhere and it is the bitter truth. Don't imagine that Parliament is immune or other workplaces are immune to it. It is time that India stood up and said #MeToo," Chowdhary said.

Earlier in the day, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan defended the practice of casting couch in the film industry. The 69-year-old, who has choreographed more than 2000 songs in her career, further said the 'tradition' has been going on for centuries and blaming just Bollywood is unfair.

"This is going on from 'Baba Adam's times', it is not new. Someone or the other always try to take an advantage of a girl. The government officials do it too, then why are we only behind the film industry? It provides livelihood at least," she said.

"Does not rape and leave you. It is up to the girl, what she wants to do. If you don't want to fall into wrong hands, you won't. If you are talented, why would you sell yourself? Don't blame the film industry's name, it is everything to us, she added."

Further putting her view forward, she said as to why would anyone want to sell herself if she is confident about her talent.

