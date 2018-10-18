﻿
Pakistan Authorities Suspend 116 Policemen Over 2014 Firing Incident

In connection with the killing of people during a public protest in 2014, over 116 policemen have been suspended in Pakistan.

18 October 2018
Representative Image
2018-10-18T11:19:51+0530

 Punjab's newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Amjad Javed Saleemi, this week removed 116 police officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police, inspectors and the investigation officer from their posts in connection with the killing of 14 people, the News International reported.

The incident occurred in 2014 at Model Town area of Lahore where at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when the police opened fire to disperse protesting Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of Canadian-Pakistani cleric Tahirul Qadri. 

The officials who were removed have been directed to report to the Police Lines in Lahore for further orders. As part of the investigation into the killings, four Superintendents of Police and other senior officials were already transferred.

Since then, the PAT chief has been demanding justice in the case and asking for suspension of all the accused policemen for free and fair investigation in the case.

PTI

