BEST Bus Strike In Mumbai Called Off After Union Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray

BEST workers in Mumbai on Monday called off their indefinite bus service strike after its union leaders met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, on Monday at around 4:15 pm.

According to a report, Thackeray promised to distribute BEST employees’salary before the 10th of every month. Thackeray also promised that a decision on the merger of the budget of BEST and BMC will be taken in next few days.

Advertisement opens in new window

The BEST strike has been called off after all the unions met Uddhav Thackeray ji for a discussion. #Mumbai #BESTStrike (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 7, 2017

Over 3,500 buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking had gone off the roads after its workers' union went on a strike to press for their demands, including timely payment of salaries.

Nearly 36,000 BEST employees went on the strike since midnight, putting the citizens to inconvenience as 'Raksha Bandhan' is being celebrated today.

The BEST operates around 3,700 buses on 483 routes, ferrying over 30 lakh passengers every day. Its transport wing is facing daily losses of over Rs 2 crore.

The BEST employees and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been at loggerheads for the past few days over several issues, including irregular payment of salaries.

Advertisement opens in new window

The BEST employees' union, led by Shashank Rao, claims to have the support of around 16,500 workers.

Rao on Sunday said, "We wanted a written assurance from the BMC administration but they did not give it. Now, we have decided not to report to duty from midnight. No bus will ply tomorrow (August 7)."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to run extra buses.

The autorickshaw and taxi unions have been asked by the transport department to ensure more vehicles on the roads.

Maharashtra's transport commissioner Praveen Gedam told PTI, "All are allowed to run as stage carriage in Mumbai. Otherwise as per rules, this is the monopoly of BEST. During strike, the monopoly rights are suspended."