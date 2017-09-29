22 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Stampede At Mumbai's Elphinstone Railway Station

Over twenty people were injured and twenty two killed in stampede on foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge. More than 20 people injured. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

The tragedy took place amid rain in the city around 10.40 am when the FOB was heavily crowded, a police official said.

Police suspect a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running, resulting in the stampede.

Due to sudden rain, people waited at station, when rain stopped there was chaos to go out leading to the stampede, ANI quoted A.Saxena, DG PR, Railway as saying.

Fifteen people were brought dead to the KEM Hospital in Parel, an official said. The hospital later confirmed the number of deaths at 22.

Those injured were taken to various hospitals, he said.

Officials of the railway, police and fire brigade rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations.

Niket Kaushik,GRP Commissioner has said out of the injured people, 20 have serious injuries.

"Of the injured 20 people have serious injuries, rest have minor injuries. Can't comment more right now," ANI quoted him as saying.

Overcrowding lead to stampede. 22 bodies recovered so far, 30 peopl injured, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is at the site monitoring the situation and ensuring all assistance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)