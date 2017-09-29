The Website
29 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:23 pm Society

Slipping Of Pedestrian Created Stampede At Elphinstone Railway Station, Says Western Railway PRO

"When the rain stopped, people started stepping out, and a pedestrian is believed to have slipped, which resulted in a chaos."
Outlook Web Bureau
After the Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station stampede, Western Railway PRO Anil Saxena on Friday said that a chaos was created as a pedestrian slipped after a heavy rainfall on the foot over-bridge and added that a probe order has been issued by the Railway Ministry to look into the cause of the incident.

Read Also: 22 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Stampede At Mumbai's Elphinstone Railway Station

"A large number of people had gathered on the foot over-bridge because of heavy rain. When the rain stopped, people started stepping out, and a pedestrian is believed to have slipped, which resulted in a chaos. There is no valid information as such about the situation and an investigation is underway. The Railway Ministry has given the order for a thorough inspection to figure out the cause of this stampede," Saxena told media here.

He added that a team from Mumbai division has reached on the spot.

"We have immediately admitted those injured in the nearby hospital. At least, 15 have been admitted to the KEM Hospital. In such situation, we try to provide medical aid first and help the injured," Saxena said.

Earlier in the day, at least 22 people died and more than 27 were injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 a.m. here at a north foot over bridge.

Accident Relief Medical Equipment Train reached the accident spot and immediate medical assistance was provided to the injured.

Senior railway officers have also been rushed to the site.

The injured have been taken to KEM hospital. (ANI)

