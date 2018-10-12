﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Fuel Price Hike Continues, Petrol Crosses Rs 82 A Litre In Delhi

Fuel Price Hike Continues, Petrol Crosses Rs 82 A Litre In Delhi

The Centre has maintained that prices of fuel have reached record highs due to an increase in global crude oil prices and depreciation of the Indian rupee.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
Fuel Price Hike Continues, Petrol Crosses Rs 82 A Litre In Delhi
File Photo
Fuel Price Hike Continues, Petrol Crosses Rs 82 A Litre In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2018-10-12T10:20:56+0530

Fuel prices across the country continued to rise unabated and touched new record levels on Friday despite the central government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in excise duty recently.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.48 per litre after an increase of 12 paise while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.51 per litre after a 29 paise revision.

Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also continuing to burn holes in the pockets of common man residing in Mumbai, where petrol is retailing at Rs 87.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51 per litre.

The Centre has maintained that prices of fuel have reached record highs due to an increase in global crude oil prices and depreciation of the Indian rupee.

In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.

While the revision in prices was implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Fuel price hike National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Global Internet Shutdown Likely Over Next 48 Hrs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters