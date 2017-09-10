The Website
Woman Beaten Up, Thrown Out Of Matrimonial House For Painting PM Modi's Picture

Her father alleged that her in-laws said that she had lost her mental balance
Outlook Web Bureau
A Muslim woman was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of her matrimonial house in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh after she made a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said on Saturday.

Nagma Parveen had married Pervez Khan in Basarikpur village under Sikanderpur police station area in November last year.

Her father alleged that Nagma was beaten up and thrown out of the house after she made a painting of the prime minister and the chief minister, SP Anil Kumar said.

He alleged that her in-laws said that she had lost her mental balance for painting the PM and CM, the SP said.

He said a case has been registered and investigations were on.

