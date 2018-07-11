Mumbai Rains: Video Shows Cloth Being Tied On Fractured Piece Of Track, Railway Clarifies

After a video of railway employees "tying" a fractured piece of track with a cloth surfaced, Central Railway officials hastened to clarify that the cloth was only used as a marker.

A rail fracture was reported between the suburban Govandi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour Line at 6.32 PM. It was repaired within half an hour.

But a video soon began to do rounds, which claimed that a piece of cloth was used to tie up the fractured part.

Fish plate was intact with tight bolts.Train passed in presence of Permanent Way official at restricted speed. Cloth wasn't put to bridge gap,but to mark for replacement since paint doesn't stick in rain: Central Railway on cloth on a fractured track near Mankhurd station.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BnzbRA8N4M — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Railway officials clarified that the cloth only marked the point of fracture, and it was not used to bridge the crack.

"The fish plate was intact....Since paint does not stick in the rain, the cloth was put as marking instead of paint....Safety was not compromised at all," a statement by the Central Railway said.

Samir Jhaveri, an RTI and passenger rights activist, however, demanded an inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety into the matter.

Services on all three lines of the suburban railway in Mumbai -- Western, Central and Harbour -- were severely hit by torrential rains today.

