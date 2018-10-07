﻿
Mumbai: Model Arrested For Allegedly Killing Fashion Designer Mother

Mumbai Police has arrested a model for allegedly murdering his fashion designer mother.

07 October 2018
The accused model, identified as Lakshya Singh, allegedly killed his mother, Sunita Singh, on Saturday. The model has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

According to Shailesh Pasalwad, Senior Inspector-Oshiwara Police Station, Sunita was found dead with multiple injuries on her back and head.

"A case has been registered under section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation in the matter is underway," he added.

The reason for Sunita's death has not been ascertained.

