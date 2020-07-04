MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Shares Lovely Message On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary - Photos And Fan Reactions

July 04, 2020
Poshan
MS Dhoni-Sakshi Wedding Anniversary: The star couple completed a decade as husband and wife on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2020
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi
Composite: Instagram (sakshisingh_r)
2020-07-04T22:52:03+0530

On their 10th wedding anniversary, Sakshi shared a lovely message for her husband and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, terming their relationship as "a team work". (More Cricket News)

Dhoni and wife Sakshi completed a decade as husband and wife on Saturday. The pair tied the knot on July 4, 2010 in Dehradun in a private ceremony. They now have a daughter, Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015.

Sakshi, 31, took to Instagram to share the message, which read: "Walking together for 10 years has been a team work. Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those. Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 4, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

She also thanked fans for their enduring support.

And here some posts from Sakshi's Instagram timeline:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie ! Video games vs Wife ( Disclamer : close friends of ours will understand this pik )

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Apr 19, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Now known as Father and Mommy of @ziva_singh_dhoni ! âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

âÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Feb 1, 2020 at 9:09am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Memories !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jan 31, 2020 at 12:31am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

âÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jan 27, 2020 at 10:54am PST

The family has been staying at their farmhouse in Ranchi throughout the time that the country has been under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni is approaching the twilight years of his illustrious career and hasn't played for the Indian team since their 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on July 10, 2019. He will turn 38 on Saturday (July 7).

Yet, he remains one of the biggest names in the country and the couple were wished by many fans on their special day on Saturday.

Here are some:

Unlike most fellow cricketers, Dhoni has largely receded from the public eye during the lockdown, appearing largely in Instagram posts made on Sakshi or Ziva's page.

