MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Shares Lovely Message On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary - Photos And Fan Reactions

On their 10th wedding anniversary, Sakshi shared a lovely message for her husband and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, terming their relationship as "a team work". (More Cricket News)
Dhoni and wife Sakshi completed a decade as husband and wife on Saturday. The pair tied the knot on July 4, 2010 in Dehradun in a private ceremony. They now have a daughter, Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015.
Sakshi, 31, took to Instagram to share the message, which read: "Walking together for 10 years has been a team work. Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those. Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love."
Walking together for 10 years has been a team work . Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love! ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ Celebrating this day by being grateful to our parents, siblings, relatives and friends. Missing our loving and caring friends who have been our strong support system at all times. Thank you to all the loving fans, without them the journey would be blandðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
She also thanked fans for their enduring support.
Now known as Father and Mommy of @ziva_singh_dhoni ! âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â
The family has been staying at their farmhouse in Ranchi throughout the time that the country has been under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dhoni is approaching the twilight years of his illustrious career and hasn't played for the Indian team since their 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on July 10, 2019. He will turn 38 on Saturday (July 7).
Yet, he remains one of the biggest names in the country and the couple were wished by many fans on their special day on Saturday.
Here's wishing a very Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary to #SakshiDhoni & #MSDhoni #CutestCoupleInTheWorldðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/uzX8Hpla62— Rajiv Yadav (@rajivyadav026) July 4, 2020
Happy Anniversary âÂ¤ï¸Â #MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni pic.twitter.com/vCWn6tcHvR— ALOK AGARWAL (@alokagarwal1411) July 4, 2020
Happy 10th marriage anniversary Mahi-Sakshi âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â.#MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni #marriageanniversary pic.twitter.com/WchBZIByXT— CHANDAN SINGH RATHORE. (@Chandansa7773) July 4, 2020
Happy Wedding Anniversary #MSD -#Sakshi ! Most Beautiful couples— Ponesh Naidu (@NaiduPonesh) July 4, 2020
Ever !! Made for each other @msdhoni @saakshisrawat #MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni #HappyWeddingAnniversary @SaakshiSRawat @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/gxw868ZlpK
Unlike most fellow cricketers, Dhoni has largely receded from the public eye during the lockdown, appearing largely in Instagram posts made on Sakshi or Ziva's page.
