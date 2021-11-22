Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
"Modi Has Done More For Farmers Than Any Farmer Leader": Nadda Heaps Praises On Modi

BJP chief J P Nadda asserted, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done more for farmers than any farmer leader and targeted the opposition parties, alleging that they believe in family rule and not democracy.

2021-11-22T18:44:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 6:44 pm

Addressing the convention of booth presidents of Gorakhpur area at Champa Devi Park in UP, BJP chief JP Nadda without explicitly naming any party said, "We move forward with cultural nationalism and they (opposition) with 'vanshwad'  (dynastic politics). For us nationalism is important and for them 'vanshwad' is everything."

Many people become leaders of farmers but if someone has done anything for the farmers, it is Modi, the BJP president said in remarks which come days after the prime minister announced the withdrawal of three agri-laws which had triggered protests from a section of farmers. He further said that he had asked opposition leaders if their conscience does not hurt when "they stand for only one family. You (opposition leaders) have taken a 'theka' (contract) for clapping for only one family... they replied that they are trapped and cannot do anything in this regard".

While the BJP takes everyone along with the motto 'sabka saath, sabka vishwas", the opposition indulge in politics of vote bank and worry about only a "particular community and family. We think about the progress of everyone and they think about their brother and chacha (uncle). Now, he has stopped thinking about chacha also," he said, in an apparent attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it is the same state where mafia and rioters used to dominate under previous governments but the goons have forgotten hooliganism now. But now the mafia has left the state, as they know that if they do anarchy there would be "recovery" from them also. He further said that Modi "is engaged in making India capable and protecting its pride and glory", while '' 'Jinnahwadi' people were robbing people of their rights''.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said that on the call of the national president, every BJP worker served poor families during the coronavirus period."We get the votes cast for the nation, for the development of the country. We do not get votes for appeasement".

There are a total of 27,637 booths in Gorakhpur region and 21-member committees have been formed at each of these booths. From the BJP's organizational point of view, there are a total of 62 assembly constituencies in the Gorakhpur region out of which the BJP had won 43 seats and the allies got two seats in the 2017 assembly elections.

Gorakhpur is not only the home district of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but he is also the Peethadheeshwar of the prestigious Gorakshapeeth here. This region also includes Azamgarh, which is the parliamentary constituency of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bansdih (Ballia) assembly constituency of Ramgovind Choudhary, the leader of the opposition party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

With PTI Inputs

