The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 June 2018 Last Updated at 12:58 pm National

MK Stalin Detained By Police For Protesting Against Tamil Nadu Governor

Stalin was protesting against the arrest of DMK party cadres at Namakkal while accusing the Governor of acting against the principles of federalism.
Outlook Web Bureau
MK Stalin Detained By Police For Protesting Against Tamil Nadu Governor
PTI File Photo
MK Stalin Detained By Police For Protesting Against Tamil Nadu Governor
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin was detained by the police on Saturday, while he was protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Stalin was protesting against the arrest of DMK party cadres at Namakkal while accusing the Governor of acting against the principles of federalism.

Stalin said, "The DMK has a history of showing black flags to many leaders, including Indira Gandhi, but never were cadres arrested. We want the Governor to resign."

Advertisement opens in new window

He also said Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam will not oppose the Governor as "they are afraid that their corruptions will be exposed".

As many as 192 DMK cadres were detained in Trichy yesterday while they were holding a black-flag protest against the Governor.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau M.K. Stalin Tamil Nadu Chennai Protests National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Humiliated For Dark Complexion, Woman Poisons Food At Family Gathering, 5 Killed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters