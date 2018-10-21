MIM Shares BJP's Ideology Of Hatred And Divisiveness: Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a public meeting to mark Rajiv Sadbhavan Yatra in Hyderabad, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) shares Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology of hatred and divisiveness.

In the first direct and bitter attack on the former ally of Congress, Gandhi said both the parties have the same ideology and thinking.

The Congress president said for the first time in India's history, a prime minister and his followers were engaged in spreading hatred and working to divide the country.

He said a Dalits, tribals, Muslims, women and other weaker sections were living in fear across the country due to the ideology of hatred.

He said the country was witnessing a fight between two ideologies. Stating that Congress believes in unity and wants to carry all people with it, Gandhi said it was fighting against the forces which are spreading hatred.

He said state after state, MIM was supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is because their ideology and thinking are same...the ideology of divisiveness, the thinking of breaking the country and thinking of spreading hatred. Congress is fighting these forces," he said.

"This country does not belong to one particular religion, caste or region. This is the country of all people," he said and pointed out that the Constitution gives right to every Indian to live peacefully.

The Congress president alleged that BJP, TRS and MIM were hand-in-glove. He said TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao backed demonetisation though economists world over have termed it as the biggest mistake.

"In Parliament your CM and his party support BJP and Modi. All three support each other. They don't want country to stand united because if it happens, they will have no space."

Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the portrait of Savarkar in Parliament despite the fact that when Mahatma Gandhi and Congress leaders were in jails for fighting against the British, he wrote a letter of apology to British and requested them to release him.

"He was not Veer (brave)," remarked Gandhi.

The public meeting at Charminar was the third and final meeting addressed by Gandhi during his day-long visit to Telangana to kickstart party's campaign for December 7 assembly elections.

The Congress president, who earlier addressed meetings at Bhainsa and Kamareddy towns, slammed KCR for corruption in irrigation projects. He alleged that KCR's family cornered all benefits since the formation of Telangana state while all hopes of people were dashed.

Gandhi also said both Modi and KCR were indulging in corruption and both have gone back on the promises made to people.

The Congress president described Rafael deal as the biggest scam and alleged that Modi snatched the contract of making fighter jets from public-sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to give it to his friend Anil Ambani.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi presented Rajiv Sadbhavana award to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K. Rosaiah.

The annual event was organised to commemorate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's visit to Charminar in 1990. After hoisting the party flag, Rahul Gandhi flagged off Sadbhavana Yatra to promote communal harmony.

