﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  MI Shanavas, Kerala Congress Working President, Dies

MI Shanavas, Kerala Congress Working President, Dies

MI Shanavas, 67, had survived from cancer a few years ago, but cancer had recently spread to his liver.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
MI Shanavas, Kerala Congress Working President, Dies
MI Shanavas, Kerala Congress Working President, passed away on Wednesday. He was 67.
Courtesy: Twitter
MI Shanavas, Kerala Congress Working President, Dies
outlookindia.com
2018-11-21T10:52:36+0530

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president MI Shanavas died on Wednesday following complications caused due to a liver transplant.

Shanavas, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad constituency was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai. The 67-year-old leader had survived from cancer a few years ago, but cancer had recently spread to his liver.

Shanavas, who had been the member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee since 1983, was elected to the Lok Sabha for consecutive two terms-2009 and 2014.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Congress leader from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor in a tweet termed Shanavas' demise as a "painfull loss." 

"The party has lost a stalwart. I have lost a dear brother," Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said.

"His body will be brought to Kochi today. It will lay in state for the public to pay their last respects and the final rites will take place tomorrow," said Chennithala.

A long time close aide of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, Shanavas along with Chennithala and former Kerala Speaker late G. Karthikeyan in the 1980s parted ways with Karunakaran and formed their own faction, 'the reformist'.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues condoled the passing away of Shanavas.

He will be cremated on Thursday at Ernakulam in Kerala.

Agencies

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Odisha: 12 Dead After Bus With 30 On Board Falls From Mahanadi Bridge In Cuttack
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters