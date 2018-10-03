﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Mayawati Lashes Out At Congress, Rules Out Tie-Up For MP, Rajasthan Elections

Mayawati Lashes Out At Congress, Rules Out Tie-Up For MP, Rajasthan Elections

The BSP chief also accused the Congress of trying to "finish" the BSP, saying the grand old party is more interested in ending destroying her party than dislodging the BJP.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
Mayawati Lashes Out At Congress, Rules Out Tie-Up For MP, Rajasthan Elections
BSP supremo Mayawati
PTI File Photo
Mayawati Lashes Out At Congress, Rules Out Tie-Up For MP, Rajasthan Elections
outlookindia.com
2018-10-03T17:13:37+0530
Related Stories

In a major setback to Opposition unity ahead of Lok Sabha elections due next year, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will contest assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh either on its own or in alliance with regional parties but not with the Congress.

She accused the Congress of trying to "finish" the BSP, saying the grand old party is more interested in destroying her party than dislodging the BJP.

"In Karnataka we tied up with regional party. In Chhattisgarh too, we did the same. Now we have decided to go alone in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. We may go with regional parties there but certainly with the Congress," she read out a statement.

Mayawati had earlier announced that the BSP will tie up with Ajit Jogi's party for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mayawati BSP Congress National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos Vs FC Pune City: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Predicted Starting XIs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters