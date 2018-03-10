The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:13 pm National

Man Sentenced To 10-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl

Outlook Web Bureau
Man Sentenced To 10-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl
Man Sentenced To 10-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl
outlookindia.com
2018-03-10T15:16:33+0530

A local court has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Krishnanagar, West Bengal, on February 25.

Tapas Majumdar (40) was awarded the jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him by Additional District Judge (II), POCSO court, Manash Basu yesterday.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred when a couple along with their daughter had gone to attend a wedding ceremony at Sonatala area of Nadia district.

Advertisement opens in new window

There, the girl went missing. After a search, she was found screaming at a nearby jungle and the man standing in front of her. The man was beaten up by the locals and handed over to police, the prosecution said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Rape National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Virat Kohli To Cast Vote In Gorakhpur Bypoll? Not Really But He Is Eligible, Thanks To Goof-Up
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters