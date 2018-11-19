Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase In January 2019

Mahindra Marazzo prices to be hiked by Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000

Currently, the base version of the MPV is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Starting price to go up to Rs 10.39 lakh post Jan 2019

Top-spec Marazzo will continue to remain cheaper than the Innova Crysta diesel post price hike

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is about to get dearer from 1 January, 2019. The MPV, which was launched in September this year, currently carries an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. Mahindra has stated that the price hike will range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on the variant.

Here’s a rough estimate of how the price hike will affect each variant of the Marazzo:

(All prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

The price hike could raise the entry point for owning a Marazzo. It could even make it more expensive than the starting price of rivals like the current-gen Maruti Ertiga or even the Renault Lodgy. The Marazzo is bigger than the above mentioned MPVs and even boasts of an 8-seat layout. Post the price hike, the top-spec Marazzo will continue to undercut Toyota’s premium MPV, the Innova Crysta.

Here’s what the price hike would mean for the Mahindra Marazzo in comparison to some of its diesel powered rivals:

Source: cardekho.com