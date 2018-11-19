﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase In January 2019

Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase In January 2019

The new Mahindra MPV is about to get costlier by up to Rs 40,000, with the top variant set to cross the Rs 14 lakh mark

19 November 2018
Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase In January 2019
Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase In January 2019
outlookindia.com
2018-11-19T15:09:54+0530
  • Mahindra Marazzo prices to be hiked by Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000
  • Currently, the base version of the MPV is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
  • Starting price to go up to Rs 10.39 lakh post Jan 2019
  • Top-spec Marazzo will continue to remain cheaper than the Innova Crysta diesel post price hike

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is about to get dearer from 1 January, 2019. The MPV, which was launched in September this year, currently carries an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. Mahindra has stated that the price hike will range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on the variant.

Here’s a rough estimate of how the price hike will affect each variant of the Marazzo:

(All prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

The price hike could raise the entry point for owning a Marazzo. It could even make it more expensive than the starting price of rivals like the current-gen Maruti Ertiga or even the Renault Lodgy. The Marazzo is bigger than the above mentioned MPVs and even boasts of an 8-seat layout. Post the price hike, the top-spec Marazzo will continue to undercut Toyota’s premium MPV, the Innova Crysta.

Here’s what the price hike would mean for the Mahindra Marazzo in comparison to some of its diesel powered rivals:

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Mahindra Marazzo Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Renault Lodgy Toyota Innova Crysta Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Google News May Shut Down In EU Nations Over Proposed 'Link Tax'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters