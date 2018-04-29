The Website
29 April 2018 National

Madhya Pradesh: Caste Tags Pasted On Candidates Appearing For Police Exam

Outlook Web Bureau
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Candidates appearing for the post of Police Constable were labelled with their respective castes on their chest during medical examinations at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

Dhar Superintendent of Police, Birendra Singh, condemned the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"The incident where candidates' chests were labelled with their castes is indeed deplorable. We have taken the matter seriously as this is wrong and should not happen. I have directed an investigation into the matter so that we can prosecute the ones responsible at the earliest," he said.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr R. C. Panika also expressed his distress following the incident, saying, "This matter is quite serious, we will look into it and we will launch an investigation."

