﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Lalu Prasad’s Health Worsens; RJD Leader Says He Can Neither Sit Nor Stand

Lalu Prasad’s Health Worsens; RJD Leader Says He Can Neither Sit Nor Stand

Lalu, who was convicted in the fodder scam, is currently admitted to the RIMS under the police custody, owing to heart-related problems.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2018
Lalu Prasad’s Health Worsens; RJD Leader Says He Can Neither Sit Nor Stand
PTI Photos
Lalu Prasad’s Health Worsens; RJD Leader Says He Can Neither Sit Nor Stand
outlookindia.com
2018-11-18T10:01:11+0530

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's health has deteriorated and he can neither sit nor stand on his own, informed party MLA Rekha Devi after meeting him in Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Saturday.

Devi has demanded better treatment for the RJD chief. "Laluji's health has deteriorated. He can neither sit down nor stand up. His blood sugar level has also increased. We demand that he should be taken to a place where he gets better treatment," the RJD MLA told reporters here.

Lalu, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He is a diabetic with heart patient with kidney ailments as well. The former Bihar chief minister had undergone a fistula operation at a Mumbai hospital. 

Lalu was recently shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after he had complained of poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs at RIMS. He was moved to the 100-bed paying ward where he pays Rs. 1,000 per day. Hospital authorities said that his ward was changed after permission from the jail superintendent.

After spending a few months out of jail, the RJD supremo surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on August 30, upon the expiry of the provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Health- Medicine- Fitness RJD National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : TM Krishna Hails Delhi Concert As 'Celebration Of Democracy'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters