Lalu Prasad’s Health Worsens; RJD Leader Says He Can Neither Sit Nor Stand

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's health has deteriorated and he can neither sit nor stand on his own, informed party MLA Rekha Devi after meeting him in Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Saturday.

Devi has demanded better treatment for the RJD chief. "Laluji's health has deteriorated. He can neither sit down nor stand up. His blood sugar level has also increased. We demand that he should be taken to a place where he gets better treatment," the RJD MLA told reporters here.

Lalu, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He is a diabetic with heart patient with kidney ailments as well. The former Bihar chief minister had undergone a fistula operation at a Mumbai hospital.

Lalu was recently shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after he had complained of poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs at RIMS. He was moved to the 100-bed paying ward where he pays Rs. 1,000 per day. Hospital authorities said that his ward was changed after permission from the jail superintendent.

After spending a few months out of jail, the RJD supremo surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on August 30, upon the expiry of the provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.

