Kerala Woman Who Left Home And Converted To Islam Returns To Hinduism

The Kerala woman who left home and converted to Islam has said that she has returned to Hinduism.

22-year-old Athira, who had converted to Islam and accepted the name Ayisha, said in a press conference that she was influenced by her friends and Zakir Naik’s speeches and had got help from the Muslim outfit Popular Front of India, adding that she returned to Hinduism after getting counselling from Kochi-based Arsha Vidhya Samajam.

Conversion has been a contentious issue in Kerala. One such case of Akhila @Hadiya is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency while some activists and Muslim outfits have alleged human rights violation saying that the woman has been house arrested.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had said last month that about 1,000 people are converted in a month in Kerala. Conversions in Kerala also became a point of investigation for the agencies as many of those who allegedly went to join the Islamic State were converted Muslims.

Athira, who hails from Kasaragod, had left home on July 10 leaving behind a letter stating her intention to convert to Islam. She appeared before police on July 27. Later, she was sent to a women’s hostel after she refused to go back home.

After her parents filed a habeas corpus, the Kerala High Court asked her to go to her parents but she stuck to her stand on religion. According to a report by The Indian Express, her parents had then told her that she would be allowed to live as a Muslim, after which she consented to join her family. Later, activists of the Arsha Vidhya Samajam visited her and took her for counselling at its Kochi centre, the report adds.