Kerala Nun Rape: Activist On Hunger Strike Hospitalised

Activist Stephen Mathew, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days demanding the arrest of rape-accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was hospitalised after his health deteriorated earlier in the day.

A nun from Kerala has accused the 54-year-old Bishop of raping her on several occasions between 2014 and 2016 and sought help from the Vatican.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Police on Saturday served a notice to Bishop Mulakkal to appear before Kerala police on September 19.

