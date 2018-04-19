Judge Loya's Death 'Natural', Petition 'Scandalous': Top Quotes By SC In Today's Verdict

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a bunch of petitions seeking independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said attempts were made to scandalise the judiciary by levelling serious allegations against judicial officers and judges of the Bombay High Court, and maintained that Judge Loya's death was 'natural'.

Top quotes by the Supreme Court

"Judge Loya's death was natural."

"There is no merit in the petitions and there is no reason to doubt the statements of sitting Judges, attempt of the petitioners was to malign the judiciary."

"These PILs (public interest litigations) are scandalous and amount to criminal contempt."

"A veiled attempt was made to lodge an attack on the judiciary, which was confronted with scurrilous allegations."

"Can’t settle political scores in courts."

"Cannot doubt the statements of the judicial officers who were with (Judge BH) Loya."

Lawyer and petitioner Prashant Bhushan expressed disappointment with the verdict and asked how asking for an independent probe into the death of judge Loya is 'politically motivated.'

Bhushan continues to suspect foul play in the judge's death.

(Inputs from agencies)