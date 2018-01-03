JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was today arrested and sent to Central Jail here while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest.
Malik was arrested by police from JKLF office at Abi Guzar and sent to judicial remand, a spokesman of the separatist outfit said.
Before being taken away by police, Malik attacked the ruling PDP and BJP, saying they had tried to "deceive" the people with "sugarcoated slogans like healing touch, battle of ideas and no bullet but talks".
In a related development, Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest. Police, however, did not give reasons for the action.
Meanwhile, the separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership -- which comprises Malik, Mirwaiz and Syed Ali Shah Geelani -- have called for a shut down in Sopore town of north Kashmir on January 6.
J&K: Yasin Malik Arrested, Mirwaiz Under House Arrest
JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was today arrested and sent to Central Jail here while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Dalit Leader Prakash Ambedkar Withdraws Call For Bandh
- Two Right-Wing Leaders Booked For Violence
- Amid Border Talks, Chinese Soldiers Entered AP: Reports
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Maharashtra On Boil: After Pune, Violent Protests Reach Mumbai, Local Train Services Hit
- IMA Calls Off Pan India Doctors' Strike
- Delhi: Woman Preparing For Civil Service Exams Kills Herself In PG Room For Being ‘Unhappy’ With Her Looks
- CPI(M) To Support State-Wide Bandh In Maharashtra Called By Prakash Ambedkar
- Maharashtra On Boil: After Pune, Violent Protests Reach Mumbai, Local Train Services Hit
- CPI(M) To Support State-Wide Bandh In Maharashtra Called By Prakash Ambedkar
- Watch: Rajinikanth Launches Party Logo, Website And App In New Year Day Message
- Who Are The People Attracted To Narendra Modi And His Style? His Followers Show A Clear Pattern
Post a Comment