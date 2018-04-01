The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 April 2018 Last Updated at 1:54 pm National Politics

Is Chetan Bhagat Going To Join The Congress?

On Sunday, Bhagat's fans were in for surprise when he tweeted that he would joining the Congress as he "couldn't take it anymore and the country needs to be fixed".
Outlook Web Bureau
Is Chetan Bhagat Going To Join The Congress?
PTI FILE
Is Chetan Bhagat Going To Join The Congress?
outlookindia.com
2018-04-01T14:14:51+0530

Chetan Bhagat's tweet is a warning to all those who carelessly retweet without bothering to read the story link attached to a tweet. On Sunday, Bhagat's fans were in for surprise when he tweeted that he would joining the Congress as he "couldn't take it anymore and the country needs to be fixed".

Bhagat said in his tweet, he has had enough under this government and can’t take it anymore. It is a big move for him, he wrote, and is seeking people’s blessings. See his tweet:

But the surprise lasted until some of the tenacious readers clicked on the link that he posted with his tweet that affirmed that it was an April Fool's Day prank. Those who did not open the Wikipedia link to April Fool's Day page, went on to wish Bhagat good luck for the his new journey. Bhagat curated the tweets of the ones who fell prey to his prank on his Twitter page.

“Good luck @chetan_bhagat Hope grand old party learns from you about connecting with people and originality. Best!!”

A man also warned him on this move, “Wrong move also unexpected from u .. I have read many articles before u were against them how come just for being into power u r supporting these corrupted party and praising RG who dun even know what India wants ? Think thousand times before u make it officially.”


Some also lauded him for his wit saying, "We don't mind becoming April Fools! But, But you don't become a real Fool by joining Congress!!"

There are 723 comments and 214 retweets to his April Fools Day tweet.

In Sunday’s blog in The Times of India, he said that the present government should clear out the path for private channels to set up jobs for Indians. The news of 87% Indians find it difficult to get a job upset him. He had earlier mentioned that if Congress adopts ten ideas which he proposed in an article, it can take over Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chetan Bhagat BJP. Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 20-Year-Old Malala, A Nobel Laureate, Faces Tough Question By Pakistan Anchor: What Are Your Wedding Plans?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters