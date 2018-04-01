Is Chetan Bhagat Going To Join The Congress?

Chetan Bhagat's tweet is a warning to all those who carelessly retweet without bothering to read the story link attached to a tweet. On Sunday, Bhagat's fans were in for surprise when he tweeted that he would joining the Congress as he "couldn't take it anymore and the country needs to be fixed".



Bhagat said in his tweet, he has had enough under this government and can’t take it anymore. It is a big move for him, he wrote, and is seeking people’s blessings. See his tweet:

Couldn't take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let's make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me. Details here: https://t.co/DcVhWYV3Kx — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 1, 2018

But the surprise lasted until some of the tenacious readers clicked on the link that he posted with his tweet that affirmed that it was an April Fool's Day prank. Those who did not open the Wikipedia link to April Fool's Day page, went on to wish Bhagat good luck for the his new journey. Bhagat curated the tweets of the ones who fell prey to his prank on his Twitter page.



“Good luck @chetan_bhagat Hope grand old party learns from you about connecting with people and originality. Best!!”

Good luck @chetan_bhagat Hope grand old party learns from you about connecting with people and originality. Best!! https://t.co/HalWC9xmvT — aditi tyagi (@aditi_tyagi) April 1, 2018

A man also warned him on this move, “Wrong move also unexpected from u .. I have read many articles before u were against them how come just for being into power u r supporting these corrupted party and praising RG who dun even know what India wants ? Think thousand times before u make it officially.”

Wrong move also unexpected from u .. I have read many articles before u were against them how come just for being into power u r supporting these corrupted party and praising RG who dun even know what India wants ? Think thousand times before u make it officially — Sumit Verma (@katsboyfrnd) April 1, 2018



Some also lauded him for his wit saying, "We don't mind becoming April Fools! But, But you don't become a real Fool by joining Congress!!"



There are 723 comments and 214 retweets to his April Fools Day tweet.



In Sunday’s blog in The Times of India, he said that the present government should clear out the path for private channels to set up jobs for Indians. The news of 87% Indians find it difficult to get a job upset him. He had earlier mentioned that if Congress adopts ten ideas which he proposed in an article, it can take over Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi.