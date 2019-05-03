Chris Lynn on Friday saved the blushes for himself and commentators by taking a well-judged catch during the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mohali.

Given the honours to share the airwaves early in the match, Lynn certainly was away from the match for sure, with his mind on the mic.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul played a very uncharacteristic shot off the third delivery with the ball ballooning up. Sandeep Warrier, still searching for his maiden IPL wicket, had a loud shout to wake up Lynn.

Lynn did well to complete the catch, tracking back.

Warrier completed his spell for 2/31. Nicholas Pooran was his second wicket.