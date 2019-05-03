﻿
Given the honours to share the airwaves early in the match, Chris Lynn certainly was away from the match for sure, with his mind on the mic.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 May 2019
Chris Lynn on Friday saved the blushes for himself and commentators by taking a well-judged catch during the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mohali.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul played a very uncharacteristic shot off the third delivery with the ball ballooning up. Sandeep Warrier, still searching for his maiden IPL wicket, had a loud shout to wake up Lynn.

Lynn did well to complete the catch, tracking back.

Warrier completed his spell for 2/31. Nicholas Pooran was his second wicket.

Outlook Web Bureau Chris Lynn Sandeep Warrier Mohali Cricket - IPL Cricket Video IPL Video Cricket T20 Cricket Sports

