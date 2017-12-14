The Website
﻿
14 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:15 am National

Internet Suspended, Curfew Imposed In Rajasmand To Thwart Rally Supporting Man Who Hacked Muslim Labourer

The Udaipur Police on Wednesday issued a notice saying that Section 144 has been imposed in Rajsamand and Udaipur district for 24 hours from 8 pm on Wednesday night.
To thwart a rally by Hindu groups in support of Shambhu Raigar, who hacked and burnt a Muslim labourer to death in Rajasmand, the Rajasthan police imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (unlawful assembly) and suspended internet services for 24 hours to prevent disturbances or incidents of communal disharmony.

The decision was taken after some Hindu groups planned to hold a rally in support of Raigar that could compromise the safety of people, reported  India Today. 

The police in Rajasmand also froze a bank account after finding deposits of Rs 3 lakh “collected in the name” of Shambhulal Regar by 516 people. 

“We have frozen the bank account in which money was being collected in the name of Regar. Around Rs 3 lakh was deposited before the account was frozen… We will investigate those who deposited the money to check for any links with the accused,” Anand Shrivastava, IG, Udaipur Range told The Indian Express

Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal, was killed by Raigar raising the bogey of “Love Jihad”--  a term publicised by the Hindutva groups to refer to Muslim men marrying Hindu women and converting them to Islam. 

Preliminary investigation however, ruled out 'love jihad' as motive of the murder. 

"The accused, Shabhu Lal Raigar, said that he committed the crime over 'love jihad', but it has not been established so far that any such motive was behind the killing of the labourer," Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Anand Srivastava said.

"Nothing conclusive can be said at the moment, but preliminary investigation suggest that there was nothing like 'love jihad'. However, the matter is being thoroughly probed on all angles to find out the motive," Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said.

In the video that was later uploaded on social media, the perpetrator, with a saffron teeka on his head, is seen threatening with impunity in front of the camera: 'Those who will commit love jihad, will meet with the same fate.'

Shambhu Raigar was subsequently arrested and his minor nephew, who recorded the act, was sent to a juvenile home by the court.

(Inputs from agencies)

