The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 June 2018 Last Updated at 11:18 am National

International Yoga Day: Ramdev-Led Event To Set New World Record

Around 1.05 lakh (still counting) people performed Yoga together in Kota to create a Guinness World Record on the fourth edition of International Yoga Day.
Outlook Web Bureau
International Yoga Day: Ramdev-Led Event To Set New World Record
File Photo
International Yoga Day: Ramdev-Led Event To Set New World Record
outlookindia.com
2018-06-21T11:23:05+0530

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev led the yoga celebrations in Rajasthan's Kota, with an aim to create a Guinness World Record.

Around 1.05 lakh (still counting) people performed Yoga together in Kota to create a Guinness World Record on the fourth edition of International Yoga Day.

While addressing the media, Ramdev said, "A certificate has already been issued to us for making record of more than 1.05 lakh people performing yoga together. More people are joining and the counting is still underway. More than 100 world records were recorded today in different section based on surya namaskars, push-ups, etc. It's a proud moment for us."

Advertisement opens in new window

 

Along with Ramdev, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia performed yoga at the venue.

Ramdev earlier in the day took to Twitter and said, "Yoga is the best way for the students to de-stress themselves. Thousands of students have joined Yoga in Kota, the education capital of Rajasthan."

Advertisement opens in new window

Meanwhile, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, and Suresh Prabhu also performed yoga at different locations across the nation.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga asanas (postures) at Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Baba Ramdev World Yoga Day Yoga World Records National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Official Proclamation Not Needed To Love Sports: Rajyavardhan Rathore On Odisha CM's Request To Make Hockey 'National Sport'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters