'World Should Stand As One Against Terrorism': PM Modi Tells World Leaders At UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges not for any single country, but for the entire world.

Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Modi lamented on the lack of unanimity amongst the member states on the issue of terrorism, saying it dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the United Nations.

"We believe, that this is one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but for the entire world and humanity," Modi said while speaking in Hindi. This was his second address to the General Debate at the UN, five years after his maiden speech as Indian Prime Minister in 2014.

India had proposed a draft document in 1996 on the 'Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism' (CCIT) at the General Assembly but it remained a blueprint as the member states were unable to reach a consensus. The CCIT intends to criminalise all forms of terrorism and deny terrorists, their financiers and supporters access to funds, arms and safe havens.

"The lack of unanimity amongst us on the issue of terrorism dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the UN," Prime Minister Modi rued.

Noting that India is a country, that has given the world, not war, but Buddha's message of peace, Modi said, "And that is the reason why, our voice against terrorism, to alert the world about this evil, rings with seriousness and the outrage."

"And that is why, for the sake of humanity, I firmly believe, that it is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism," he asserted.

Prime Minister Modi said the largest number of supreme sacrifices made by soldiers of any country for UN peacekeeping missions is from India.

At least 160 Indian peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price while serving with the United Nations.