August 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  With Surge In Covid Cases, Punjab Imposes Daily Night Curfew From Tomorrow

With Surge In Covid Cases, Punjab Imposes Daily Night Curfew From Tomorrow

The Punjab CM has ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31 in view of the growing cases of Coronavirus.

PTI 20 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
With Surge In Covid Cases, Punjab Imposes Daily Night Curfew From Tomorrow
Representational image
PTI FIle Photo
With Surge In Covid Cases, Punjab Imposes Daily Night Curfew From Tomorrow
outlookindia.com
2020-08-20T18:25:36+05:30

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a series of emergency measures, including extension of weekend lockdown, with daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in all 167 cities and towns in the state from August 21.

Besides, the CM also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31.

The government and private offices will work at 50 per cent capacity till the end of this month, as per the directives issued by the CM during a video conference meeting to review the COVID situation in the state.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and death toll for the last several days. On Wednesday, the state had reported 36,083 coronavirus cases with 920 deaths so far.

Next Story >>

Do Sexism And Misogyny Exist In Armed Forces? Here’s What Officers Have To Say

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×