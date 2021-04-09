Will Continue To Speak About CRPF Interference Till It Stops Working For BJP: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply to the notice served on her by the Election Commission of India for her comments over central forces intimidating voters and hit out at the poll panel on Friday, saying that she would continue speaking about CRPF interference till it stops working for the BJP.

Reiterating that the Election Commission of India was working at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee said, the prime minister campaigns on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Speaking at a rally at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman, the TMC chief said, "I will continue speaking about interference by CPRF till it stops working for the BJP. Will salute the force, once it does. I do not care anything about your (ECI's) showcause letters."

The chief minister also accused the ECI of "not listening to the TMC but following whatever the BJP is saying".

Banerjee said, she is also campaigning on election days because the prime minister does so.

"Why are you (PM) having 'Pariksha pe charcha' in West Bengal where assembly elections are being held? Is it not a violation of MCC?" she asked.

The ECI has issued a notice to the West Bengal chief minister on Thursday night for her prima facie "completely false, provocative and intemperate statements" against central armed police forces deputed on election duty in the state, saying her remarks are demoralising the personnel.

Banerjee has been asked to reply by Saturday.

(With PTI inputs.)

