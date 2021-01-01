Watch: Video Of Woman Dancing With Buffalo Goes Viral

Can a woman and buffalo be dance partners? The answer is yes. A video of a buffalo and woman dancing to a song is doing the rounds on social media.
The clip shows the woman dancing in front of the livestock, inviting them to join in. The buffalo then springs to action -- jumping up and down to the music, leaving bystanders in splits.
The woman was singing ‘Dholak bajda’, to which the buffalo is seen jumping.
The video was reportedly filmed in a village in Himachal Pradesh. It quickly became popular, with some calling it one of the funniest videos of 2020.
