January 01, 2021
Corona
Watch: Video Of Woman Dancing With Buffalo Goes Viral

The woman was singing ‘Dholak bajda’, to which the buffalo is seen jumping up and down

Outlook Web Bureau 01 January 2021
Representational image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-01-01T14:16:16+05:30

Can a woman and buffalo be dance partners? The answer is yes. A video of a buffalo and woman dancing to a song is doing the rounds on social media.

The clip shows the woman dancing in front of the livestock, inviting them to join in. The buffalo then springs to action -- jumping up and down to the music, leaving bystanders in splits. 

The woman was singing ‘Dholak bajda’, to which the buffalo is seen jumping.

The video was reportedly filmed in a village in Himachal Pradesh. It quickly became popular, with some calling it one of the funniest videos of 2020.

