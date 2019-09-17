Two Orders And 'Please', But Yashwant Sinha Refused To Budge At Srinagar Airport

Jammu and Kashmir government came up with two orders in a span of five hours to deport former foreign minister Yashwant Sinha from Srinagar Airport.

The four-member civil society group, Concerned Citizens Group, led by Sinha arrived at Srinagar Airport at 11:30 am to visit the Valley. However, for five hours they were not allowed to move out of the Airport lounge. Deputy Commissioner Budgam insisted that Sinha should return to Delhi, however, Sinha refused to fly back from the next flight asking the DC to come up with a written order. After an hour, the Deputy Commissioner Budgam turned up with an order.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me by virtue of Section 144 CrPc, I impose restrictions on the movement of Shri Yashwant Sinha, ex-senior minister, beyond the arrival lounge of Srinagar international airport till further orders so as to maintain peace and tranquility in the district,’’ read the order of District Magistrate Budgam, Tariq Ganai.

Sinha read the order and then re-read it. He told DC Tariq Ganai that as per the order, he will remain confined within the airport lounge. Sinha told the officers that he would sleep in a sofa of the lounge.

As the officials continue to insist on an adamant Sinha that he should leave Srinagar, he said the government had issued no such order. After that Ganaie came up with another order.

The new order read: “The international airport has no paid lounge facility or any other facility to stay for the night. In this situation, you are advised to immediately leave the airport and take the flight back.”

Sinha again argued that police will have to arrest him under section 188 instead of sending him back to New Delhi.

To convince Sinha, an officer present at the Airport pleaded with Sinha. "I am like your grandson," the officer told Sinha. However, Sinha did not budge, saying it was not a matter relations but of law and "the law doesn’t say anywhere I can be deported from the airport."

Realizing that the two orders and a request had not budged Sinha, he was whisked away by police while his colleagues were locked inside a room.

“We later came to know through a policeman that he was sent back to New Delhi,’’ said Bharat Bushan, who is part of the delegation.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi, Sita Ram Yechury and former J&K chief minister, GhulamNabi Azad were also sent back from Srinagar international airport.